Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

FedEx Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

FedEx Corporation with ticker code (FDX) have now 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 360 and 205 calculating the mean target price we have 290.15. Now with the previous closing price of 205.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.3%. The day 50 moving average is 216.53 and the 200 day moving average is 243.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $51,836m. Visit the company website at: https://www.fedex.com

The potential market cap would be $73,223m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company’s FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions. Its FedEx Ground segment provides day-certain delivery services to businesses and residences. The company’s FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight transportation services. As of May 31, 2021, this segment had approximately 29,000 vehicles and 400 service centers. Its FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection, and back-office function services. The company’s Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment offers integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and global ocean and air freight forwarding services; and an array of document and business services, and retail access to its customers for its package transportation businesses. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

You might also enjoy reading  FedEx Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 27.3% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.