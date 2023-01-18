Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

FedEx Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

FedEx Corporation with ticker code (FDX) have now 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 258 and 145 with a mean TP of 197.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 188.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The day 50 moving average is 175.15 and the 200 day MA is 196.52. The company has a market cap of $47,483m. Visit the company website at: https://www.fedex.com

The potential market cap would be $49,797m based on the market concensus.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company’s FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions. Its FedEx Ground segment provides day-certain delivery services to businesses and residences. The company’s FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight transportation services. As of May 31, 2022, this segment had approximately 30,000 vehicles and 400 service centers. Its FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection, and back-office support services. The company’s Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment offers integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and global ocean and air freight forwarding services; and document and business services, as well as retail access to its customers for its package transportation businesses. FedEx Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

