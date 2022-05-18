FedEx Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.4% Upside

FedEx Corporation found using ticker (FDX) have now 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 360 and 205 calculating the mean target price we have 290.15. Now with the previous closing price of 209.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.4%. The day 50 moving average is 212.64 while the 200 day moving average is 237.37. The market cap for the company is $57,408m. Company Website: https://www.fedex.com

The potential market cap would be $79,425m based on the market concensus.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company’s FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions. Its FedEx Ground segment provides day-certain delivery services to businesses and residences. The company’s FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight transportation services. As of May 31, 2021, this segment had approximately 29,000 vehicles and 400 service centers. Its FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection, and back-office function services. The company’s Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment offers integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and global ocean and air freight forwarding services; and an array of document and business services, and retail access to its customers for its package transportation businesses. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.