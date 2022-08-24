FedEx Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.1% Upside

FedEx Corporation found using ticker (FDX) now have 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 360 and 205 with a mean TP of 290.79. Now with the previous closing price of 223.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.1%. The 50 day MA is 228.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 229.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $58,547m. Company Website: https://www.fedex.com

The potential market cap would be $76,150m based on the market concensus.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company’s FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions. Its FedEx Ground segment provides day-certain delivery services to businesses and residences. The company’s FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight transportation services. As of May 31, 2022, this segment had approximately 30,000 vehicles and 400 service centers. Its FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection, and back-office support services. The company’s Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment offers integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and global ocean and air freight forwarding services; and document and business services, as well as retail access to its customers for its package transportation businesses. FedEx Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.