FedEx Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

FedEx Corporation with ticker code (FDX) now have 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 397 and 242 and has a mean target at 345. Now with the previous closing price of 266.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.7%. The day 50 moving average is 276.73 while the 200 day moving average is 285.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $70,179m. Find out more information at: http://www.fedex.com

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company’s FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions. Its FedEx Ground segment provides day-certain delivery services to businesses and residences. The company’s FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight transportation services. As of May 31, 2021, this segment had approximately 29,000 vehicles and 400 service centers. Its FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection, and back-office function services. The company’s Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment offers integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and global ocean and air freight forwarding services; and an array of document and business services, and retail access to its customers for its package transportation businesses. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.