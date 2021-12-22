FedEx Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

FedEx Corporation found using ticker (FDX) now have 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 364 and 205 and has a mean target at 309.31. Now with the previous closing price of 245.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 240.29 and the 200 day moving average is 269.91. The market cap for the company is $66,759m. Company Website: https://www.fedex.com

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company’s FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions. Its FedEx Ground segment provides day-certain delivery services to businesses and residences. The company’s FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight transportation services. As of May 31, 2021, this segment had approximately 29,000 vehicles and 400 service centers. Its FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection, and back-office function services. The company’s Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment offers integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and global ocean and air freight forwarding services; and an array of document and business services, and retail access to its customers for its package transportation businesses. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.