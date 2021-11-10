FedEx Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

FedEx Corporation found using ticker (FDX) now have 29 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 369 and 205 and has a mean target at 302.97. Given that the stocks previous close was at 248.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 230.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 273.63. The company has a market cap of $66,274m. Company Website: http://www.fedex.com

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company’s FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions. Its FedEx Ground segment provides day-certain delivery services to businesses and residences. The company’s FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight transportation services. As of May 31, 2021, this segment had approximately 29,000 vehicles and 400 service centers. Its FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection, and back-office function services. The company’s Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment offers integrated supply chain management solutions, specialty transportation, customs brokerage, and global ocean and air freight forwarding services; and an array of document and business services, and retail access to its customers for its package transportation businesses. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.