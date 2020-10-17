Federated Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Federated Investors found using ticker (FII) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 36.33. Now with the previous closing price of 34.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.73. The company has a market cap of $3,664m. Visit the company website at: http://www.federatedinvestors.com

Federated Hermes is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

