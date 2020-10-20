Federal Signal Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Federal Signal Corporation found using ticker (FSS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 31 with a mean TP of 35.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.76 while the 200 day moving average is 29.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,871m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.federalsignal.com

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader and safe-digging trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, water blasting equipment, dump truck bodies, and trailers under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, TRUVAC, Jetstream, Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. It also offers refuse and recycling collection vehicles, camera systems, ice resurfacing equipment, and snow-removal equipment. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, industrial signaling equipment, public warning systems, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

