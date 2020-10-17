Federal Signal Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Federal Signal Corporation found using ticker (FSS) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 35.25. Now with the previous closing price of 31.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.84 and the 200 day MA is 29.65. The market cap for the company is $1,897m. Company Website: http://www.federalsignal.com

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader and safe-digging trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, water blasting equipment, dump truck bodies, and trailers under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, TRUVAC, Jetstream, Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. It also offers refuse and recycling collection vehicles, camera systems, ice resurfacing equipment, and snow-removal equipment. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, industrial signaling equipment, public warning systems, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn