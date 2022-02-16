Federal Signal Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.2% Upside

Federal Signal Corporation found using ticker (FSS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 44 and has a mean target at 50.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.2%. The 50 day MA is 41.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.17. The company has a market cap of $2,323m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.federalsignal.com

The potential market cap would be $3,164m based on the market concensus.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweepers, sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, safe-digging trucks, waterblasting equipment, road-marking and line-removal equipment, dump truck bodies, and trailers under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, TRUVAC, Westech, Jetstream, Mark Rite Lines, Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. It also offers refuse and recycling collection vehicles, camera systems, ice resurfacing equipment, and snow-removal equipment. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, industrial signaling equipment, public warning systems, general alarm systems, and public address systems. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.