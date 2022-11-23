Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Federal Signal Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Federal Signal Corporation with ticker code (FSS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 50.67. Now with the previous closing price of 49.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The 50 day MA is 43.57 while the 200 day moving average is 38.13. The company has a market cap of $2,971m. Find out more information at: https://www.federalsignal.com

The potential market cap would be $3,059m based on the market concensus.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweepers, safe-digging trucks ,sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, vacuum, and hydro-excavation trucks; road-marking, line-removal and waterblasting equipment, dump truck bodies, trailers, and metal extraction support equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, TRUVAC, Westech, Jetstream, Mark Rite Lines, Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, Travis, OSW, NTE, WTB, Ground Force, Bucks, and Switch-N-Go brand names. It also offers refuse and recycling collection vehicles, camera systems, ice resurfacing equipment, and snow-removal equipment, as well as safety, and security systems. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, industrial signaling equipment, public warning systems, general alarm systems, and public address systems. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

