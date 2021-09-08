Federal Signal Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Federal Signal Corporation found using ticker (FSS) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 44 with a mean TP of 46.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.87. The market cap for the company is $2,444m. Find out more information at: http://www.federalsignal.com

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweepers, sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, safe-digging trucks, waterblasting equipment, road-marking and line-removal equipment, dump truck bodies, and trailers under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, TRUVAC, Westech, Jetstream, Mark Rite Lines, Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. It also offers refuse and recycling collection vehicles, camera systems, ice resurfacing equipment, and snow-removal equipment. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, industrial signaling equipment, public warning systems, general alarm systems, and public address systems. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.