Federal Realty Investment Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Federal Realty Investment Trust found using ticker (FRT) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 78 calculating the average target price we see 91.27. With the stocks previous close at 74.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 77.65 and the 200 day MA is 79.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,553m. Visit the company website at: http://www.federalrealty.com

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty’s 104 properties include approximately 2,900 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

