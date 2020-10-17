Federal Realty Investment Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

Federal Realty Investment Trust found using ticker (FRT) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 78 with a mean TP of 91.27. Now with the previous closing price of 76.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.8%. The 50 day MA is 78.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 79.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,666m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.federalrealty.com

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty’s 104 properties include approximately 2,900 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

