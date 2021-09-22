Federal Realty Investment Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Federal Realty Investment Trust with ticker code (FRT) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 126.76. Now with the previous closing price of 116.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The 50 day MA is 119.48 and the 200 day MA is 114.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,080m. Find out more information at: http://www.federalrealty.com

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty’s 104 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.