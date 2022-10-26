Federal Realty Investment Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Federal Realty Investment Trust found using ticker (FRT) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 96 and has a mean target at 115.19. Now with the previous closing price of 92.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 97.69 while the 200 day moving average is 109.87. The market cap for the company is $7,829m. Find out more information at: https://www.federalrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $9,708m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty’s 106 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,200 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.