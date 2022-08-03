Twitter
Federal Realty Investment Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Federal Realty Investment Trust with ticker code (FRT) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 96 and has a mean target at 118.71. With the stocks previous close at 105.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The 50 day MA is 102.46 and the 200 day MA is 118.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,337m. Company Website: https://www.federalrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $9,355m based on the market concensus.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty’s mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty’s 106 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,200 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

