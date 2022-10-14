Follow us on:

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC 46.0% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC with ticker (LON:FDM) now has a potential upside of 46.0% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 1,190 GBX for the company, which when compared to the FDM Group (Holdings) PLC share price of 643 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 46.0%. Trading has ranged between 597 (52 week low) and 1,344 (52 week high) with an average of 227,333 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £693,366,660.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based professional services provider. The Company is focused on information technology (IT). The Company’s principal business activities involve is involved in recruiting, training and deploying its own permanent IT and business consultants to clients, either on-site or remotely. It specializes in a range of technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, risk, regulation and compliance, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and robotic process automation. Its training centers and sales operations are located in London, Leeds, Glasgow, New York, Arlington, Charlotte, Austin, Toronto, Frankfurt, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney. It also operates in Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, South Africa and New Zealand.



