FBL Financial Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

FBL Financial Group found using ticker (FFG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 56. Now with the previous closing price of 50.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The 50 day MA is 48.14 and the 200 day moving average is 39.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,206m. Company Website: http://www.fblfinancial.com

FBL Financial Group, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company is also involved in the property-casualty business; and provision of wealth management, investment advisory, and marketing and distribution services for the sale of mutual funds and insurance products, as well as leasing services. It markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

