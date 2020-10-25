FBL Financial Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

FBL Financial Group found using ticker (FFG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 56. Now with the previous closing price of 50.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.62 while the 200 day moving average is 39.83. The market cap for the company is $1,240m. Company Website: http://www.fblfinancial.com

FBL Financial Group, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company is also involved in the property-casualty business; and provision of wealth management, investment advisory, and marketing and distribution services for the sale of mutual funds and insurance products, as well as leasing services. It markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

