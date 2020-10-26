FB Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.8% Downside

FB Financial Corporation with ticker code (FBK) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 28.21. Now with the previous closing price of 30.28 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -6.8%. The day 50 moving average is 27 while the 200 day moving average is 24.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,420m. Find out more information at: http://www.firstbankonline.com

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial lending products that include working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction loans, real estate term loans, and cash flow loans to small and medium sized businesses; and consumer lending products comprising first and second residential mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides residential mortgage products and services through its bank branches and mortgage offices located in the southeastern United States; and an Internet delivery channel, as well as third-party mortgage services to smaller community banks and mortgage companies. Further, the company offers investment services, including equities, mutual funds, bonds, tax-exempt municipals, and annuities; and money management consultation and insurance agency, as well as retirement plan advisory services. Additionally, it provides online and mobile banking, direct deposit, wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, remote capture, and cash management services. It operates 58 full-service bank branches and 9 other banking locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia; and 19 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in March 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

