FB Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

FB Financial Corporation with ticker code (FBK) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42.5 and 38 and has a mean target at 40.5. Now with the previous closing price of 36.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day MA is 37.21 and the 200 day MA is 39.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,677m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.firstbankonline.com

The potential market cap would be $1,879m based on the market concensus.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices in the southeastern United States; direct-to-consumer internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company operates full-service bank branches and limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Florence, Huntsville, Alabama, Bowling Green, and Kentucky; and mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.