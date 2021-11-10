FB Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

FB Financial Corporation found using ticker (FBK) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 43 with the average target price sitting at 49.25. With the stocks previous close at 47.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.75 and the 200 day moving average is 41.26. The company has a market cap of $2,254m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.firstbankonline.com

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also offers owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial construction, land acquisition, and land development, loans; residential lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate, and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company provides mortgage banking services through its bank branch networks in the southeastern United States; an internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 81 full-service bank branches and 9 limited service branches locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia; and 23 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.