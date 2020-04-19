Fauquier Bankshares – Consenus Indicates Potential 36.7% Upside

Fauquier Bankshares with ticker code (FBSS) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.5 and 17.5 calculating the average target price we see 17.5. With the stocks previous close at 12.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 36.7%. The day 50 moving average is 14.76 and the 200 day MA is 19.08. The company has a market cap of $49m. Company Website: http://www.tfb.bank

Fauquier Bankshares operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

