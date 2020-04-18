Fauquier Bankshares – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

Fauquier Bankshares found using ticker (FBSS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.5 and 17.5 with a mean TP of 17.5. Now with the previous closing price of 13.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.11 and the 200 day MA is 19.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $49m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tfb.bank

Fauquier Bankshares operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

