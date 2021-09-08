FAT Brands Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.5% Upside

FAT Brands Inc. found using ticker (FAT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 22.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 91.5%. The day 50 moving average is 11.03 and the 200 day MA is 10.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $192m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fatbrands.com

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.