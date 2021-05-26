FAT Brands Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.3% Upside

FAT Brands Inc. found using ticker (FAT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 58.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.17 while the 200 day moving average is 7.87. The market cap for the company is $123m. Visit the company website at: http://www.fatbrands.com

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.