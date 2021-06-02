FAT Brands Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.6% Upside

FAT Brands Inc. with ticker code (FAT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 12 with a mean TP of 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 57.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.03. The company has a market cap of $129m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fatbrands.com

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.