FAT Brands Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.1% Upside

FAT Brands Inc. with ticker code (FAT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 8. Now with the previous closing price of 5.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.1%. The day 50 moving average is 5.56 and the 200 day moving average is 4.36. The company has a market cap of $67m. Visit the company website at: http://www.fatbrands.com

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 29, 2020, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 375 units worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

