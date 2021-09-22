FAT Brands Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 114.3% Upside

FAT Brands Inc. with ticker code (FAT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 20 and has a mean target at 22.5. Now with the previous closing price of 10.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 114.3%. The 50 day MA is 10.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $165m. Find out more information at: http://www.fatbrands.com

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.