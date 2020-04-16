FAT Brands Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 324.2% Upside

FAT Brands Inc. found using ticker (FAT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.75 and 11.75 with a mean TP of 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 2.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 324.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.88 and the 200 day MA is 4.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $41m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fatbrands.com

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 27, 2019, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 400 units worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

