FAT Brands Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 273.0% Upside

FAT Brands Inc. found using ticker (FAT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 11.75 and 11.75 and has a mean target at 11.75. Now with the previous closing price of 3.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 273.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.73 and the 200 day moving average is 4.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $38m. Find out more information at: http://www.fatbrands.com

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 23, 2020, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 375 units worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

