FAT Brands Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 236.7% Upside

FAT Brands Inc. with ticker code (FAT) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 11.75 and 11.75 with a mean TP of 11.75. Now with the previous closing price of 3.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 236.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.79 and the 200 day moving average is 4.32. The market cap for the company is $44m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fatbrands.com

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 27, 2019, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 400 units worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

