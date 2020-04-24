FAT Brands Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 221.9% Upside

FAT Brands Inc. with ticker code (FAT) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.75 and 11.75 calculating the average target price we see 11.75. Now with the previous closing price of 3.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 221.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.78 and the 200 day MA is 4.28. The company has a market cap of $40m. Company Website: http://www.fatbrands.com

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 27, 2019, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 400 units worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

