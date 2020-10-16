FAT Brands Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.4% Upside

FAT Brands Inc. found using ticker (FAT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 8 with a mean TP of 8. With the stocks previous close at 5.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.93. The market cap for the company is $65m. Company Website: http://www.fatbrands.com

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 29, 2020, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 375 units worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn