Fastenal Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

Fastenal Company with ticker code (FAST) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 39 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 35.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.83 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.6%. The day 50 moving average is 36.53 and the 200 day MA is 33.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,789m. Company Website: http://www.fastenal.com

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including various pins and machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which includes general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed its products through a network of 2,227 company owned stores. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.