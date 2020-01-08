Fastenal Company – Consenus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

Fastenal Company found using ticker (FAST) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 39 and 30 with a mean TP of 34.63. With the stocks previous close at 36 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.8%. The day 50 moving average is 36.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,607m. Visit the company website at: http://www.fastenal.com

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including various pins and machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which includes general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed its products through a network of 2,227 company owned stores. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.