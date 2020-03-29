Fastenal Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Fastenal Company found using ticker (FAST) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 35.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,829m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fastenal.com

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which includes general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. The company distributes its products through a network 2,114 branches and 15 distribution centers. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

