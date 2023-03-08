Farmland Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

Farmland Partners Inc. with ticker code (FPI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 12.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.4%. The 50 day MA is 12.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $579m. Company Website: https://www.farmlandpartners.com

The potential market cap would be $673m based on the market concensus.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.