Farmland Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

Farmland Partners Inc. found using ticker (FPI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 13.38. With the stocks previous close at 12.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.3%. The 50 day MA is 12.19 and the 200 day moving average is 12.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $412m. Company Website: http://www.farmlandpartners.com

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.