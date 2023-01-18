Farmland Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Farmland Partners Inc. with ticker code (FPI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 15.6. With the stocks previous close at 13.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.05 and the 200 day moving average is 13.94. The company has a market cap of $753m. Visit the company website at: https://www.farmlandpartners.com

The potential market cap would be $885m based on the market concensus.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.