Farmland Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Farmland Partners Inc. with ticker code (FPI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 16. With the stocks previous close at 13.68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.53 and the 200 day MA is 12.85. The company has a market cap of $699m. Visit the company website at: https://www.farmlandpartners.com

The potential market cap would be $818m based on the market concensus.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

