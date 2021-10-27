Farmland Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Farmland Partners Inc. with ticker code (FPI) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 13.5 calculating the mean target price we have 13.9. With the stocks previous close at 12.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.18 while the 200 day moving average is 12.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $393m. Visit the company website at: http://www.farmlandpartners.com

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.