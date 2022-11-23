Farmland Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Farmland Partners Inc. with ticker code (FPI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 14 with a mean TP of 15.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The 50 day MA is 13.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.87. The company has a market cap of $756m. Find out more information at: https://www.farmlandpartners.com

The potential market cap would be $865m based on the market concensus.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.