Farmland Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Farmland Partners Inc. with ticker code (FPI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 16.17. Now with the previous closing price of 14.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.28 and the 200 day moving average is 13.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $792m. Company Website: https://www.farmlandpartners.com

The potential market cap would be $878m based on the market concensus.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.