Farmland Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.5% Downside

Farmland Partners Inc. found using ticker (FPI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.5 and 7.5 with the average target price sitting at 11.5. Now with the previous closing price of 12.43 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.5%. The day 50 moving average is 13.19 and the 200 day moving average is 11.13. The market cap for the company is $391m. Company Website: http://www.farmlandpartners.com

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.