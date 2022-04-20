Farmland Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

Farmland Partners Inc. found using ticker (FPI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.77 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.92 and the 200 day moving average is 12.25. The market cap for the company is $779m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.farmlandpartners.com

The potential market cap would be $738m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.