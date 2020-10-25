Farmland Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

Farmland Partners Inc. with ticker code (FPI) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 7.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The 50 day MA is 6.63 while the 200 day moving average is 6.71. The market cap for the company is $200m. Find out more information at: http://www.farmlandpartners.com

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

