Farmland Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Farmland Partners with ticker code (FPI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 12 with a mean TP of 13.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.63 and the 200 day moving average is 12.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $627m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.farmlandpartners.com

The potential market cap would be $636m based on the market concensus.

Farmland Partners is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.